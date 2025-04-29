OBITUARY: Delbert Lee Fann

Delbert Lee Fann, age 73, passed away April 27, 2025 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

He was born in Austin, MN and a resident of Rutherford County. Del had a love for people, football, and new found love of raising chickens. Del spent many years at Caterpillar where he met the love of his life, Donna.

Del was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Lee Fann and Betty Mae Louden Bye; and sister-in-law, Rosemary Kelly.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Jean Fann; step-son, Bryan Morrison; brother, Daniel (Sharon) Bye; sister, Pam Steiner; nephews, James (Andrea) Steiner, David (Tori) Steiner, Eric (Julia) Bye; and niece, Sara Bye; three great-nieces, one great-nephew, many cousins, friends, and loved ones.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM until time of memorial service at 6:00 PM, Friday, May 2, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email