Delaynie Lizabeth Duncan, infant daughter of Ronnie and Kristin Hope Duncan, became an Angel and with her wings, flew to heaven on June 13, 2021.

She is also survived by her grandparents, Brenda Clark and husband David, Patti Smith and husband Joel, Steve Patterson and wife Debi, Ronald Duncan, Sr.; Aunt, Danielle Duncan; uncle, Stevie Patterson and wife Jessica; uncle, Jeremy Smith.

Celebration of Delaynie will be Sunday June 27, 2021, with her church, and family at Walter Hill Baptist Church. www.woodfinchapel.com