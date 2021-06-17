Delaynie Lizabeth Duncan, infant daughter of Ronnie and Kristin Hope Duncan, became an Angel and with her wings, flew to heaven on June 13, 2021.
She is also survived by her grandparents, Brenda Clark and husband David, Patti Smith and husband Joel, Steve Patterson and wife Debi, Ronald Duncan, Sr.; Aunt, Danielle Duncan; uncle, Stevie Patterson and wife Jessica; uncle, Jeremy Smith.
Celebration of Delaynie will be Sunday June 27, 2021, with her church, and family at Walter Hill Baptist Church. www.woodfinchapel.com
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.