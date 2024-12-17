OBITUARY: Deena Claudette Belcher

Deena Claudette Belcher, age 62, passed away on December 15, 2024 at home.

She was born in Brunswick, GA and has lived in Rutherford County since 2020. She loved working and helping others and retired working as a CNA in a nursing home. Claudette was loved by all her friends and family and will be greatly missed. If she knew you, she loved you and would send you a Christmas, birthday or any holiday card. Claudette was an amazing wife, mother and an incredible sister.

Claudette was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Seamon and Martha Jane Wilson Bloodworth.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Belcher; daughter, Michelle (Killian) Kinsey; brother, James Henry (Margaret) Bloodworth; sisters, Judith Spalding, Laura Jane (Butch) Crumpler; and grandchildren, Zachary, Mackenzie, Shea.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, December 17, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, December 18, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers with Pastor Jimbo Dominey, of Andrew Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email