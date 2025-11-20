OBITUARY: Debra Mills Brandon

Debra Mills Brandon, age 72, died Sunday, November 16, 2025, after a yearlong battle with MDS and leukemia. A native of Tallulah, Louisiana and longtime resident of Smyrna, Tennessee, she was preceded in death by her parents, Joel Thomas Mills and Nellie Faye Cromwell Mills. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Wesley Brandon Jr.

Mrs. Brandon is survived by her sister, Teresa Palmer (Myron) of Smyrna, TN; her brother, Joel Mills of Los Angeles, CA; her four children: Emily Brandon Meikle (Robert) of Franklin, TN, John Wesley Brandon III (Megan) of Prosper, TX, Whitney Brandon Powell (Cade) of Vernal, UT, and Joel Wills Brandon (Sara) of Celina, TX; and her fourteen grandchildren: Allison, Brandon, Sophia, Lily, Chloe, Summer, Emsley, Henry, Samuel, Emma, Joel Jr, Molly, Benjamin and Luke.

Mrs. Brandon was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and doting grandmother. She was known as Bebe by her grandchildren. Mrs. Brandon worked in her younger years as a Registered Nurse and served in various capacities at her local church congregation throughout her life. She also served in the Nashville, Tennessee Temple for nearly 20 years.

John and Debra were loved by many, and the family is comforted by knowing that they are now reunited after 22 years.

A graveside service will be held 1:00PM Tuesday, November 25 at Mapleview Cemetery, 411 Maple St., Smyrna, TN 37167 with Kevin M. Tipps to officiate.

John Wesley Brandon III, Joel Wills Brandon, Robert Ted Meikle, Cade Nathan Powell, Brandon Robert Meikle, Henry John Powell, Samuel Thomas Meikle, and Joel Wills Brandon Jr. will serve as pallbearers.

Compassion Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. 615-857-9955

