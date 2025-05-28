OBITUARY: Debra Kaye Noles

Debra Kaye Noles, age 67 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Sunday, May 25, 2025. Born in Charleston, MS, she was the daughter of the late Theodore Rippee and Wilma Christine Skellion Rippee Broussard.

Debra is survived by her husband, J. D. Noles, Jr.; children, Chad Perez of Breaux Bridge, LA, Sonny Milyak of Pittsburgh, PA, Shawn Noles of Manchester, TN, Bill Noles of Lebanon, TN, and Jewell Noles of Lebanon, TN; three grandchildren; three sisters, and one brother.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM following the visitation at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Bro. Tony Holt officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Debra was of the Baptist faith and a retired food service Chef.