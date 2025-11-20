OBITUARY: Debra Jean Taylor Kohn

Debra Jean Taylor Kohn, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2025, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, at the age of 64. Born on March 23, 1961, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Debra brought light and warmth into every life she touched.

She was a devoted mother to Christine Ann Taylor, James Russell Taylor, and Jeremiah Timothy James McReynolds. Her love extended deeply to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were a constant source of joy in her life. Debra also shared a close bond with her siblings—Ann Foy, Beverly Rowe, and Edward Kohn—who will forever cherish her generous spirit and steadfast love.

Debra was preceded in death by her parents, Phyllis Ann Kearney and Ronald Eugene Kohn. In later years, she found companionship with Randall Robinson and treasured the loyal presence of her beloved dog Lilly.

Known for her welcoming heart and gentle nature, Debra had a unique gift for making others feel at home. Her porch became a haven not just for visiting family and friends but also for birds and squirrels she lovingly named and fed daily. These simple joys reflected the depth of her compassion and the peace she found in nature.

Her happiest moments were spent surrounded by loved ones or enjoying quiet time outdoors. Debra’s legacy is one of kindness, warmth, and an open-hearted embrace that left lasting impressions on all who knew her.

May her memory bring comfort to those who loved her and inspire continued acts of kindness in the world she leaves behind.

