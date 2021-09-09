Debra “Dee” O’Bannon, age 70, passed away September 7, 2021 at Alive Hospice.

She was born in Birmingham, AL, and a resident of Murfreesboro. Dee was a member of First United Methodist Church.

Dee was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh Lane Young and Margarie Donna Bauer Young. He is survived by her husband, Michael O’Bannon; daughter, Amy (Douglas) Rogers; granddaughters, Amelia and Olivia Rogers; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.