OBITUARY: Debra Darlene Fichter

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Debra Darlene Fichter, a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend, on December 3, 2025, at the age of 63. Debra was born on January 7, 1962, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where she began her journey through life, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and resilience.

Debra was preceded in death by her cherished parents, William Joseph Gowins and Laura Bell Warrick; her beloved daughter, Deidra Seiber; her dear grandson, Isaiah Andersson; her sister, Peggy Gann; and her nephew, William Worley. Though she faced deep heartache, Debra’s spirit never wavered, shining brightly through her unwavering love for those she held dear.

She is survived by her loving brother, Gary Gowins, and her devoted sisters, Sandra Secrest and Melissa Raymond. Debra also leaves behind her precious granddaughters, Zoyie Anderson and Aryawyn Yates, along with a close-knit family of nieces and nephews who will forever cherish her memory. Notably, she is survived by her ex-husband and lifelong friend, Mike Fichter, who remained an integral part of her life.

Debra was known for her vibrant personality that lit up any room she entered. A true firecracker, she was kind-hearted and outspoken, often leaving a trail of laughter in her wake with her quick wit and comedic spirit. She had a remarkable ability to connect with people, making friends wherever she went. Her genuine interest in others made her a treasured companion and confidante.

A lover of nature, Debra found joy in tending to both domestic and wild flowers, cultivating a beautiful garden that reflected her passion for life. She had a special affinity for animals, particularly cats, and her compassion extended to all living creatures. Her home was a sanctuary filled with love, laughter, and the beauty of nature.

While Debra’s life journey was not without challenges, she faced each obstacle with grace and strength. Her enduring spirit and the love she shared with her family and friends serve as a testament to the incredible woman she was.

As we bid farewell to Debra, we are reminded of the light she brought into our lives. Though she may no longer be with us in body, her memory will forever live on in our hearts. May she rest in peace, embraced by the love of those who have gone before her, and may we carry forward her legacy of love, laughter, and kindness.