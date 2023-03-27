OBITUARY: Debra Ann Stevens Swader

Debra Ann Stevens Swader, age 63, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at her residence in Lascassas, Tennessee.

She was born In Louisville, KY and lived most of her life in Rutherford County TN.

She was a school bus owner and operator for Rutherford County for 38 years. She attended Oaklands Park Seventh Day Adventist Church. She had 15 plus years of passionate service in Childrens Ministry.

Debra was preceded in death by her father, George Raymond Stevens, Son Jeffrey Swader, and 2 Grandchildren Allen and Brianna Swader.

She is survived by her husband, Henry Swader; Mother, Marie Stevens; Son William (Chelsea) Swader, Daughter, Nicole Swader; Sons Henry (Wendy) Swader Jr., Carlos Swader and Daughter Bridgett Wilson; brothers, George Stevens Jr and Donald Lee Stevens; 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home at 820 South Church Street Murfreesboro Tn 37130.

Visitation 12:30-2:00 PM, at Oaklands Park SDA Church 711 Maney Avenue Murfreesboro TN.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 29th, 2023 at Oakland Park Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

