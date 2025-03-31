OBITUARY: Debra Ann Shultz (Debby)

Debby Ann Shultz, age 62, went to be with the Lord March 22nd, 2025 at home peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

Preceded in death by parents Dave Buckley Senior and Ann Buckley; brother David Buckley Junior.

Survived by her loving husband Tim R Shultz; Children Andrew Verstraete(Emily), Tommy Verstraete(Teddi), Jason Bond, Samantha Arman(Josh), Shelley Weiler, Stacey Advani, CJ Verstraete.

Also surviving are grandchildren; Olivia, Wyatt, Liberty, Tristen, CJ, Ryan, Florent, Charlie, Benny, Beckham, Blakely, Jackson, Reese, Emma, Carter, Kathryn, Lily, Ari, James, Rae; Siblings; Dawn Sharpton, Dennis Buckley, Diane Weber.

Debby found joy in the simple pleasures of life- creating beautiful art, camping with loved ones, family gatherings, and spreading the word of Jesus. Above all her greatest accomplishments was the love and inspiration she gave to those around her. Debby loved with a heart that was passionate, gentle, forgiving, and big, leaving an enduring legacy of love and unity.

Debby lived a life full of love, faith in Jesus, and unwavering dedication to her family, her church, and friends. As a devout Christian, she carried the teaching of Christ in her heart every day, and her faith was a guiding light not only for herself but also for those fortunate enough to know her. She demonstrated strength and grace in every aspect of her life, inspiring others with her kindness, generosity, and the way she treated everyone with respect and love.

As a wife Debby was the rock of her family, a loving and supportive partner to Tim Shultz for 23 years. Debby and Tim were best friends, together, they built a life filled with true love, laughter, joy, and incredible memories. The love and commitment they gave each has been an inspiration to their children and grandchildren.

As a mother, she nurtured her children with endless love and wisdom, providing them with a foundation grounded in faith, respect, and compassion. She was their guiding hand, their protector, and their biggest supporter. Her children will forever carry the lessons she taught them about love, forgiveness, and the importance of putting faith at the center of life.

As a grandmother, she brought warmth and joy to her grandchildren’s lives, shaping their hearts with stories of the Bible, love, and morals. Her legacy of love will live on thru them. Her grandchildren were the light of her life.

In her professional life, Debby was a successful entrepreneur. She has had many successful businesses that she worked tirelessly to start from the ground up, always guided by her integrity, faith in Christ, and love for those around her. Her success was not only measured in the achievements of her business but in the way she inspired and uplifted those around her.

While she has left this world, her spirit, her faith, and her love will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. We find comfort knowing that she is now at peace in the arms of the Lord, watching over her family and friends as a guardian angel.

I LOVE YOU MORE.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 5, 2025, 1:00 p.m., Green Hill Baptist Church, 6309 Burnt Knob Rd., Murfreesboro, TN.