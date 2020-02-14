Debra Ann Neal, age 62 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Lewis Neal who died in 1991.

Debra is survived by her mother, Rachel Hooper Neal of Smyrna, TN; sister, Lisa Neal Smith and her husband Kent of LaVergne, TN; and nephew, Gary Smith, III of Murfreesboro, TN.

Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Monday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Bro. Jimmy Carver officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Debra was a member of Jefferson Pike Church of Christ, and a daycare worker.

An online guestbook for the Neal family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. 615-459-3254.