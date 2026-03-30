Monday, March 30, 2026
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Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Debra Ann Brown

OBITUARY: Debra Ann Brown

By
Jennifer Haley
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0
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Debra-Ann-Brown

Debra Ann Brown, age 70, passed away March 26, 2026 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Debra was preceded in death by her parents, Matt Pitts and Mattie Victory Pitts; husband Randy Brown; and sister, Patricia Scott. She is survived by “her boys”, Charles Boykin, Mathew Boykin, Dusty Hansen, Carlos Yearey, Jason Cox, and Justin McGuire.

Graveside service will be 10:00 AM, Monday, March 30, 2026 in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

 

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