OBITUARY: Deborah Wright

Deborah Wright, of Smyrna, TN, passed away on May 4, 2025. Born in Indianapolis, IN, she was the daughter of the late Robert Wright and Sara Evelyn Evans.

Deborah is survived by her two sons, Shon Bratton and Jason (Marinda) Bratton; her sisters, Wanda (David) Wright, Jennifer (Chris) Wright, and Kellye (Jackie) Bradley; her brother, Robert Wright; and three grandchildren, Savannah Bratton, Alana Bratton and Ellen Bratton.

Deborah leaves behind a legacy of love and memories that will be cherished by those that knew her best.

A Celebration of Life will be announced by the family at a later date.