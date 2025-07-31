OBITUARY: Deborah Sue Tudor

Deborah Sue Tudor, age 72, passed away on July 29, 2025. She was a native of Pendleton, SC and lived in Rutherford County for the past 30 years. Deborah retired as an LPN and a member of Pendelton 2nd Baptist Church.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, George Glen Brown, Jr and Bonnie Sue Moore Brown; step-son, Jarrod Tudor; and grandson, Brennan Reynolds.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Tudor; daughters, Tessa (Darrell) Reynolds, Michelle (Chris) Alexander, step-daughter, Sara Tudor; and grandchildren, Kristina Eagles, Christopher Charr Alexander, Carl Reynolds; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Sellers officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

