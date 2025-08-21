OBITUARY: Deborah Michelle Jenkins

Deborah Michelle Jenkins, age 54, passed away on August 20, 2025, at her residence. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy Ronald Jenkins and Susan Bolado Stewart.

There is no service planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com. Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email