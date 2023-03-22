OBITUARY: Deborah Marilyn Jamison

Deborah Marilyn Jamison, age 72 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

She was a native of Murfreesboro and was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Grant Tillery; parents, James E. Jamison, Dora E. Jamison, and brother, James Houston Jamison.

Mrs. Jamison was a member Bethel United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughters; Angelina Handley and husband Tim, and Jennifer Faauaa and husband Michael; grandchildren, Mallory Golliher and husband Larry, Christa Smith and husband Zac; Isabella Handley, Hunter Handley, Ariel Faauaa, Erin Faauaa, great-grandchildren; Aaric Smith, Damian Smith, Jamison Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Thursday followed by a celebration of life service at 6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com

