OBITUARY: Deborah Lynn Stephenson

It is with deep sorrow that the Stephenson family announces the passing of Deborah (Debbie) Lynn Stephenson, who left this world on January 16, 2026, at the age of 72. Deborah was born on October 30, 1953, in Louisville, Kentucky. Her vibrant spirit and joyful heart touched all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Debbie’s life was a testament to love and resilience. She was the cherished daughter of John and Wanetah Livers, who precede her in death along with her sisters, Brenda (Mike) Henson and Terri (Eddie) James, as well as other beloved extended family members. Debbie’s legacy of warmth and kindness lives on through her sons, Josh (Christy) Stephenson, Aaron Stephenson, and Jeffrey (Kandis) Stephenson. She was also a proud grandmother to Mackenzie, Makayla, and Hunter Stephenson, who brought her immense joy and happiness.

Debbie will be deeply missed by her family, including her cousins Micheal (Sharon) Poole, Sharon (Jack) Freibert, and Emily (Lonnie) Foley, and the many friends and acquaintances whose lives she enriched. Her legacy of love, kindness, and joy will continue to resonate in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her.

A resident of Smyrna, Tennessee, Debbie dedicated her life not only to her family but also to her work and community. She found great fulfillment in her role at Lowe’s, where she worked in the Garden Center, nurturing her love for flowers and gardening. Her passion for nature was evident in her own beautiful flower beds, which she tended to with care and love. Deborah was also a devoted trustee at the local VFW Auxiliary and played an active role with AFFI Pest and Wildlife and Purple Paws, demonstrating her commitment to service and community involvement.

Debbie was known for her fun-loving nature and her talent for making people smile. She had a unique ability to lift the spirits of those around her, and her laughter was a constant reminder of the beauty in life. She found joy in the simple pleasures, often spending her free time reading and listening to books that sparked her imagination and inspired her soul.

Debbie was a strong woman who persevered over many struggles and obstacles in her lifetime. With these experiences, she had a special motherly love and personality that she expressed to her children, grandchildren, and anyone that spent some time in her life, always showing how to stop and smell the roses, how to embrace laughter and reminding them to appreciate the beauty in life’s simplest moments.

A celebration of Debbie’s life will be held on May 16, 2026, at Christ Community, located at 1334 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna, TN where friends and family are invited to honor her memory and share stories of the profound impact she had on their lives. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to Purple Paws at PurplePawsTn.org, a cause that was close to her heart.

Debbie’s legacy of love, laughter, and resilience will continue to inspire all who knew her. She will be deeply missed but will forever live on in the hearts of her family and friends. May she rest in peace, knowing that she brought joy to so many and left the world a better place.