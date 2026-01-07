OBITUARY: Deborah Louise Segroves

Deborah Louise Segroves, age 75 of Murfreesboro died Monday January 5, 2025. A native of Nashville she was preceded in death by her son, Jon Segroves; parents, Johnny Phillips, and Margaret Traughber Phillips.; and a brother, Ronnie Phillips.

Mrs. Segroves was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Gregory Segroves; children, Robert Segroves and wife Lisa, Misty Dickmeyer and husband Ronnie, Melanie Qualls and husband Kenny; daughter in law; Carrie Segroves; grandchildren; Robert Segroves, II Blaine Segroves, Courtney Winfrey and husband Daniel, Tyler McDaniel and wife Jordan, Connor McDaniel and wife Raven, Lydea Bell and husband John, Zach Segroves, Zane Segroves, Zander Segroves, Gabe Qualls, Donie Qualls and Russell Qualls; Great-grandchildren, Baylee. Avery, Maddox, Aaron, Elena, Mason; sisters; Sylvia Heaney, Judy Smith, Host of other grandchildren, family and friends.

Visitation will be Thursday January 8th 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and Friday January 9th 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be Friday January 9th 5:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will be in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Monday January 12th 10:00 AM. www.woodfinchapel.com