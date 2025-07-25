OBITUARY: Deborah Jean McGriff

Deborah Jean McGriff, age 70 of Fayetteville, TN formerly of Rutherford County, passed away Wednesday July 23, 2025. She was a native of Knoxville, TN and was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Randolph, and Florence Douglas Randolph.

Mrs. McGriff was a Chirstian and a devoted, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Gary McGriff; children, Daniel McGriff and wife Christy, Angela Pounds; grandchildren, Sammy Welch and wife Amy, Beau McGriff, and Courtney McGriff; great-grandchildren, Bayleigh and Kinsleigh; sister, Elaine Gibson.

Visitation will be Sunday July 27th 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM and Monday July 28th 10:00 AM until 12 Noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be Monday July 28th 12 Noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com