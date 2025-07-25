OBITUARY: Deborah Jean McGriff

Deborah Jean McGriff, age 70 of Fayetteville, TN formerly of Rutherford County, passed away Wednesday July 23, 2025. She was a native of Knoxville, TN and was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Randolph, and Florence Douglas Randolph.
Mrs. McGriff was a Chirstian and a devoted, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Gary McGriff; children, Daniel McGriff and wife Christy, Angela Pounds; grandchildren, Sammy Welch and wife Amy, Beau McGriff, and Courtney McGriff; great-grandchildren, Bayleigh and Kinsleigh; sister, Elaine Gibson.
Visitation will be Sunday July 27th 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM and Monday July 28th 10:00 AM until 12 Noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be Monday July 28th 12 Noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com
This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Smyrna.
This obituary was published by Obituaries provided free for the community.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!