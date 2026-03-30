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Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Deborah Hartman

OBITUARY: Deborah Hartman

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
33

Deborah Hartman, age 68 of LaVergne, Tennessee died Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at StoneCrest Medical Center. She was a native of Boynton Beach, Florida. In the early 2000’s she relocated to Tennessee from Florida with Publix Grocery Stores to open their first location in Tennessee where she has worked since the first day.

Ms. Hartman is survived by her mother and stepfather, Virginia and Wayne Camp of North Carolina; brothers, Rob Hartman and wife Kathleen and Chris Hartman and wife Lisa, all of Florida; several nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, John Hartman and a brother, David Hartman.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels, and no services are planned at this time. An online guestbook for the Hartman family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Smyrna.

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