OBITUARY: Deborah Dewey Crumley

Deborah Dewey Crumley, age 69 of Murfreesboro, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Debbie was the beloved wife of James H. “Jim” Crumley, with whom she shared nearly 48 wonderful years of marriage.

Debbie was born on June 18, 1954, in Oak Ridge Tennessee and was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick Jackson Dewey and Eleanor Sue Childress Dewey.

In addition to her husband, Debbie is survived by her children: Will Crumley and wife Megan, Jackie Sourek and husband Pete, Alex Crumley and wife Amber; grandchildren, Leyton Crumley, Emory Crumley, Graham Sourek, Rory Sourek, Ella Crumley; brother, Frederick Jackson Dewey Jr; sister-in-law, Jewell Crumley DeBusk and husband David; and cousin Carole Sturdivant and husband Lou.

Debbie was a devoted wife and mother, as well as a loving grandmother. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and served on the Fellowship and Care Team. She also led and coordinated the Flower Ministry for shut-in members of the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Legacy Fund at First Presbyterian Church.

The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, 210 N. Spring St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130. A reception in the Common Room of the church will follow the service.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel will oversee cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

