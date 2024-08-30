OBITUARY: Deborah ‘Debbie’ Landrum Brock

Mrs. Deborah “Debbie” Landrum Brock, age 59, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

She was born March 26, 1965 in Murfreesboro to Jerry and Judy Landrum.

When she was young, her family moved to Winchester, TN where she then graduated from Franklin County High School, class of 1983. After high school, the family moved back to Murfreesboro where she spent the rest of her adulthood years.

Debbie spent many years working at Hoover Inc Crushed Stone. While working there, She built her career and made many, many lifelong friendships. Debbie loved spending time with her family and she especially loved being Nana to her two grandkids, Blake and Hailey. She also loved Alabama football, cross stitching, classic country music, ice cold Sun drop, and watching her favorite show, Law & Order SVU.

Debbie is survived by her parents, Jerry and Judy Landrum; daughter, Becky Lawlor and her husband Kevin; grandchildren, Blake and Hailey Lawlor; brothers, Andy Landrum and his wife Diane and Ricky Landrum and his wife Ginger; nieces and nephews, Kyle Landrum, Lindsay Dupuis and her husband Dillon, Ryan Russell, Keisha Miller, and Chelsee Greer; and a host of extended family and friends. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, August 30, 2024 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 31, 2024 at 11:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email