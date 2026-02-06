Deborah “Debbie” Jo Casey, age 66, passed away on January 28, 2026, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN. A Christmas Eve blessing, Debbie was born on December 24, 1959, in Manchester, TN, to Joe and Jewel Casey.

A dedicated and skilled accountant by trade, Debbie was known for her sharp mind, but her heart truly belonged to her family and her many hobbies. She was a spirited fan of the UT Vols and the Tennessee Titans, and she found great joy in the rhythm of music, the beauty of flowers, and the sight of hummingbirds in the garden. Whether she was working on a puzzle, traveling to new places, or admiring old muscle cars, Debbie lived life with a vibrant energy. Most importantly, she was a devoted grandmother; the sun truly rose and set on her son and granddaughters.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Joe Casey; her brother, Homer Graham; her sisters, Doris Sullivan and Betty Hammers; and her nephews, Kenneth Floyd and Willey “Jo Jo” Floyd.

Her legacy of love lives on through her mother, Jewel Casey; her loving fiancé of nine years, Sammy Adams; her son, Christopher Shearin and his wife Kimberly; and her stepson, George Childress. She is also survived by her sister, Margaret Floyd; her cherished granddaughters, Courtney and Aubrey Shearin; her niece, Renee Cummings; her nephews, Wade Pinkston, Walter Sullivan, and David McDaniel; and a host of great nieces and great nephews.

Visitation will be held at Tullahoma Funeral Home on Monday, February 2, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. The funeral service will begin at 3:00 PM at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Concord Cemetery in Tullahoma, TN.

