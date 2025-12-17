OBITUARY: Deborah Ann Mason Ring

Deborah Ann Mason Ring, age 51, passed away on December 7, 2025, at her residence. She was born in Fayetteville, TN and a homemaker.

Deborah was preceded by her father, Butch Mason and mother, Bertha Johnson Mason; brother, Britt Mason; and sister, Dawn Prater.

She is survived by her husband, Howard Keith Ring; son, Colten Keith Ring; daughters, Samantha Paige Ring, Shelby Nicole Ring, Taresa Ring; brother, Scott (Lucy) Mason; sister, Melinda Mason; grandchildren, Jaxon Kade Woodrow, Dixon Jace Woodrow; and mother-in-law, Virginia Carol Ring Barrett.

No service is planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

