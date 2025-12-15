OBITUARY: Deborah Ann Lutz

Deborah Ann Lutz, age 72 of Auburntown, TN died Saturday December 13, 2025, at her home. She was a native of Cario, Il and was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy J. Lutz; parents, Donald David Dennis, and Patrica Ann Smith; brother, Russell Smith.

Mrs. Lutz was a member of United Church God Murfreesboro and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Jeremy Lutz, and India Jennifer Bingoff and husband Nick; Grandchildren, Bryden and Graham Bingoff; brothers; David Dennis and wife Cindie, James Aaron Smith; Sisters; Nina Davis and husband Jim, Susan Paladino and husband Terry, Alicia Kissinger and husband Brent; daughter in law; Vicki Smith.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements.