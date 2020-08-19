Deborah “Debbie” Bullock, age 70 of Foley, Alabama, formerly of Murfreesboro, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley. She was born in Metropolis, IL, and was a daughter of the late Fred and Aleen Schwartz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Edward Flint Baskin, and a brother, Fred Schwartz.

Survivors include her husband, Donny Bullock of Foley, AL; a daughter, Wendy Higgins and husband Shannon of Woodbury; step son, Steve Bullock and wife DrLyn of Omaha, NE; grandsons, Trevor Higgins and wife Ariel of Lascassas and Heath Higgins of Murfreesboro; sister, Darlene Cronin of Cape Canaveral, FL; sister in law, Carolyn Schwartz of Woodbury; brothers in law, Dan Bullock and wife Pam of Murfreesboro and Mike Bullock and wife Sheila of Foley, AL and a host of other loving family and friends.

She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and laughter. She will also be fondly remembered by her customers at Dillards where she was a beauty consultant and counter manager for Elizabeth Arden for 13 years.

Visitation with the family will be 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Riverside Cemetery in Woodbury with Tim Knox officiating.

An online guestbook is available for the Bullock family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

