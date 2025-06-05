OBITUARY: Dean Michele Moser

Dean Michele Moser, age 61, passed away June 3, 2025. She was born in Gallatin and a resident of Rutherford County. Michele graduated from Riverdale High School and attended Motlow. Michele worked in claims for many years at State Farm Insurance, a former member of the Charity Circle of Murfreesboro and attended First United Methodist Church.

Michele was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Hudgens Moser.

She is survived by her father, Donald Edward Moser; brother, Donald Scott (Barbara) Moser; niece and nephew, Donald Everett Moser and Rebecca Jane Moser.

Visitation will be at a later date.

Visitation will be at a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

