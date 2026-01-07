OBITUARY: David Wayne Davis

David Wayne Davis, age 82, passed away at his residence, January 5, 2026. He was a native of Nashville and retired in sales.

David served in the United States Army National Guard. He was one of the few people who attended Trevecca from 1st grade through college. David was a faithful member of Family Worship Center for 42 years. He was proud to be called “Commander Dave” to numerous boys he taught in the church youth program.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Ray O. and Emma Hazel Brown Davis; son, David Davis, Jr.; and brother, Fred Davis.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Janice Higgins Davis; sons, Donald (Cortney) Higgins, Jr, James (Heather) Davis, Patrick (Chelsea) Davis; daughters, Jennifer (Travis) Reasoner, Jana (Brian) Taylor, Heather (Daniel) Phillips; brother, Tommy Davis; sisters, Donna (Mark) Clark, Sharon (Claude) Airall; seventeen grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be set for a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

