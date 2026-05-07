David (Dave) Warren Munson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at St. Thomas Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, with visitation from 4:00 pm to 4:30 and Celebration of Life at 4:30.

Dave was born on April 19, 1949, in Detroit, Michigan to Thomas L. and Barbara Jane Munson. He graduated from the University of Michigan with an undergraduate degree in electrical engineering and a Masters in Information Systems.

Dave worked as a writer of technical manuals for a nuclear power plant at Bechtel Power Corporation in Ann Arbor Mi. He also worked as a Systems Analyst at Ypsilanti Township until his move to Tennessee in 1998. He worked at MTSU in Murfreesboro from 2000 until his retirement in 2019 as a Senior Systems Analyst.

Dave is survived by his wife Laurie, his brother James Munson (Mary Prevo), a nephew Lucas and a niece Marisa Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Thomas T Munson and a sister, Kathy Munson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Nashville Rescue Mission in Nashville, Tennessee.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email