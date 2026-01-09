OBITUARY: David Steven Arndt

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of David Steven Arndt, who left this world on December 27, 2025, at the age of 61. Born on May 4, 1964, in Marshfield, Wisconsin, David lived a life full of experiences and touched the hearts of many.

David was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Norman Arndt and Colleen (Arndt) Hoffmann, and his cherished sisters, Debbie and Wendy Arndt. Their memories will forever be a part of his legacy, and he is now reunited with them in peace.

David was a devoted father to his daughters, Kaitlyn (Arndt) Owen and Hailey Arndt. His love for them was boundless, and he took great pride in watching them grow and flourish. He was also a loving grandfather to his grandson, Brycen Arndt, who brought immense joy into his life. David’s family was everything to him, and he cherished every moment spent with them. He is survived by his ex-wife and best friend, Tammy Arndt, who remained an important part of his life, as well as his sister, Cathleen (Larry) Pupp, and a host of nieces and nephews who will forever remember his warmth and kindness.

Throughout his life, David embraced the spirit of adventure and was known as a jack of all trades and a master of none. He possessed an innate curiosity that led him to explore various interests and hobbies, always eager to learn and experience new things. His unique traits and characteristics made an indelible mark on those who knew him. David was loved and will be missed by many; his gentle spirit and friendly demeanor made every gathering brighter.

David’s final days were spent in Carthage, Tennessee, where he continued to build memories with his family and friends. His larger-than-life personality and his ability to connect with others will leave a lasting impact, reminding us all of the importance of love, laughter, and togetherness.

We invite all those who were touched by David’s life to join us in honoring his memory, sharing stories, and celebrating the legacy he leaves behind.

A celebration of life for the family and friends will be at a later time.

As we say goodbye to a treasured father, grandfather, brother, and friend, we hold tightly to the wonderful memories we created together. David Steven Arndt will forever remain in our hearts, a shining star guiding us through life’s journey.