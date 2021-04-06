David Smith – Age 51 of Murfreesboro, TN. March 31, 2021.
Preceded in death by parents, J. C. and Edna “Granny” Smith; and brother, Steve Smith. Survived by sister, Tammy Cunningham; brothers, Kenneth and Michael Smith; nieces and nephews, Kimberly Smith, Jonathan Smith, Oceana (Louis) Ford, Hunter Smith, John Dusek and Leah Smith; great nieces and nephews, Brayden, Isabell and Kal-el.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Joe Boyles. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.
