OBITUARY: David Sherwood McAdoo

David Sherwood McAdoo, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend entered eternal rest on August 3, 2025, at 7:10 pm at Ascension St. Thomas Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN. He is now at peace and in the arms of his savior, Jesus Christ.

David was born on January 6, 1950, in Union City, Tennessee, to Robert “Bob” William McAdoo and Carol Forshee McAdoo. He married the love of his life Patricia Ann Brewton McAdoo on September 9, 1972, at First United Methodist Church in Dyersburg, TN. David and Pat had many adventures together and were happily married for over 52 years. They went on to have 4 wonderful children, Evan McAdoo (Miranda), Lane McAdoo (Heather), Erin Cheatham, and Will McAdoo (Amy). David was extremely proud of his grandchildren who brought him so much joy. He was GeDah to Jackson McAdoo, Tucker McAdoo, Lily Cheatham, Joshua Cheatham, Dixie McAdoo, Marley McAdoo, and Millie McAdoo.

David is preceded in death by his mother, Carol McAdoo; father, Robert “Bob” McAdoo; and sister, Lynn McAdoo Williamson; as well as his loving in-laws George and Ruth Brewton. He is survived by his brother, John Forshee McAdoo, his brother in-law George Brewton III, and sister in-law Kelly Stewart (Chad).

David was a graduate of the University of Tennessee, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing. David’s professional journey included working with McAdoo Builder Supply, eventually owning his own business, David McAdoo Builder Contractor, in Union City, TN and later working at Crosslin Lumber Supply in Smyrna, TN. He was also a member of the Rotary Club, served as a chapter president of the National Association of Home Builders, and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity. Additionally, he was a Young Life leader and counselor.

David had a lifelong passion for history, especially for the town of Union City, TN, which his family settled in the year 1900. David also loved to read about the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, and learn about his ancestor’s contributions and sacrifices during these historical times. He was an avid researcher of his family lineage. David could tell anyone who would listen about where the McAdoo family originated from in Ulster, Ireland and the journey they made through North Carolina to eventually settle in Tennessee. He was a skilled craftsman and had a lifelong passion for architecture and construction. David had a zest for life and enjoyed watching and travelling to Tennessee Volunteer football games, trips to the beach, tropical shirts, dancing, ’70s rock and R&B music, concerts, vintage clothes, backyard cookouts, and parties with people he loved. He was a masterful storyteller and a great subject for many of the family’s stories. Above all, he always enjoyed sharing his love of Christ with anyone he met and his love for his family which was everything to him. David’s door was always open and he was a great influence on many whom he treated as if they were his own family. He will be greatly missed.

A celebration of his life will be planned this fall at Montgomery Bell State Park at the site of the birthplace shrine of Cumberland Presbyterian Church founded at the homestead of his ancestor Rev. Samuel McAdow (McAdoo). Further details will be announced later.

“Whosoever Will”

2 Corinthians 5:17

“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!”