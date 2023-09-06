OBITUARY: David Ray O’Neal

David Ray O’Neal, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on August 27, 2023, at the age of 38.

He was born on October 27, 1984, in Twentynine Palms, California.

Survivors include his parents, Michael and Doreen O’Neal of Texas, a sister Erin Yanoshita and husband Shingo, a brother, Devin and wife Amber, nephew Finley and niece Stella.

Preceding him in death are paternal grandparents Ray and Marian O’Neal and maternal grandparents David and Lucy Mulchrone.

Whether it was the Marine Corps Base at Twentynine Palms, California, Quantico Virginia, or various military bases throughout the world, David had the ability to make friends quickly. As a proud military brat from a “Nomad” family, his remarkable qualities of adaptability, resilience, and his outgoing nature allowed him to flourish wherever his father was stationed. David was a graduate of Kadena High School, a Department of Defense High School in Okinawa, Japan. Many of his deepest friendships were made during those years and they continue to this day.

He later graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Indiana with a degree in Criminal Justice. He worked as a Security Supervisor at G4S Secure Solutions where he excelled in his role and pursued his passion for ensuring the safety and security of others.

Another of his passions were the deserts in California. Whether hiking, riding bicycles, or one of the many family adventures, these helped create some of his most cherished memories. An avid outdoorsman, David’s love for hunting gave him the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of nature and the solace it provided. A devout fan of the Fightin’ Texas Aggies and Texas A&M University, David was known to admit he now considered Tennessee as his home and Aggieland as his second home.

He attended the Experience Community Church and most recently Hillside Church in Rockvale, Tennessee. To those who knew David, it was no surprise each time he embarked on one of several mission trips that included Thailand while in high school and later El Salvador, putting his compassion into action by helping those less fortunate.

Friends and family are invited to attend a public Visitation held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, 1488 Lascassas Pike in Murfreesboro, TN 37130 on September 8, 2023, from 2:00 pm until the time of a Memorial Service beginning at 4:00 pm with Pastor David Ashworth officiating. This will be an opportunity for loved ones to come together and honor David’s life.

David O’Neal will forever remain in our hearts as a dear companion who brought joy into our lives. His memory will serve as a constant reminder of the profound impact one person can have on the world by simply being kind and compassionate.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made in memory of David to the non-profit charity Doors of Hope at www.opendoorsofhope.org.

