OBITUARY: David Randal Haynes

David Randal Haynes, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at his residence.

He lived most of his life in Rutherford County and was an Electronic Technician. David served in the United States Army stationed in Germany. In David’s earlier years he loved to be out on the lake skiing, and hanging out with friends. As years went on, and certain things changed he traveled the country playing rugby, tennis, and basketball as a paraplegic. He never missed an opportunity to spend quality time with his family and friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Russell Haynes and Betty Tilley Haynes; wife, Anita Haynes.

He is survived by his son, Ben (Cynthia) Haynes; step-daughter, Donna (Jeff) Hickman; grandchildren, Jacob and Katelyn Haynes and Jake (Caitlin) Cravens; and great-grandchild, Bodhi.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

