On Saturday, June 12, 2021, David Ralston Fleming, Jr., loving husband, and devoted father, passed away at the age of 59.

David was born on November 7, 1961, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to David R. Fleming, Sr. and Hazel (Swann) Newman. He attended Fort Campbell High School in Clarksville, TN. Growing up, he lived briefly in Stuttgart, Germany and Clarksville, TN, but was mostly a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, TN. David was the Plant Manager at Perfect Equipment Inc. for 17 years before transitioning into a career in the dental industry. He had been the Service Manager at Patterson Dental Supply Company for 23 years at the time of his death.

David was an expert tradesman and mechanic. There wasn’t anything he could not build or repair. He was a talented craftsman with a creative mind, and he enjoyed carpentry and motor sports in his spare time. He was a vintage car and motorcycle enthusiast and had many friends and admirers across the country who shared his love of those hobbies. He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, his adventurous spirit, and his ability to make a friend of everyone he met, even the people who couldn’t beat him at a game of pool or a cornhole tournament.

David was a steadfast family man. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He cherished his two children, daughter Brandi and son David, and he was a doting grandfather to their children. He was a loving and devoted husband to the love of his life, his wife, Andi. He was dedicated to the loving care of his mother, Hazel, and was always the biggest protector, supporter and best friend to his younger brother, Jerry. He had many cousins, nieces and nephews who could always count on him for help or wise advice.

David was preceded in death by his father, David R. Fleming, Sr. and his sister, Wilma Fleming Stewart. He is survived by his wife, Adrinda “Andi” Fleming; daughter Brandi Fleming-Leath; son David R. Fleming III (Tonya); his mother, Hazel (Swann) Newman and stepfather Jerry W. Newman; grandchildren Annabelle Rae Ownby, Avalyn Rose Leath, David Carter Fleming, and Brody Kennedy; sister Hazel Shelton (Doug); brother Jerry E. Newman (Cathy).

A visitation will be held at Woodfin Funeral Chapel, Murfreesboro, on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 3:00-6:00 PM, with the memorial service beginning at 6:00 PM with Pastor Dwight Smitty officiating. Flowers may be sent to Woodfin Memorial Chapel, 1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

