David Potts, age 70, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021, at his residence.

He was a native and resident of Rutherford County. He retired from Bridgestone Tire. He was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. He was a lover of all things fishing and a knower of how to do anything that was needing to be accomplished. He loved with his whole heart and was loved and respected by so many.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Hollis Dayton and Alice Doris Potts; brothers, Samuel Potts and Carey Potts; sister, Wanda Johns, and great-granddaughter, Penelope and step-grandson, Sterling.

He is survived by his wife Holly Hamlin Potts; Daughters: Sabrina (Fred) Conner and Stefanie (Dr. Ryan) Shaw; Stepson, Jamie Bradford; stepdaughter, Jennifer Charles; brother, Craig Potts; brother-in-law, Ernie Johns, sisters: Pam (Jack) Burns, Teresa Riley, Grandchildren: Heather (Neela and Nahla) Conner, Tara (Cali and Weston) Carroll, Timothy (Peyton and Thomas) Conner, Isabella, and Giuliana Shaw and Step-Grandchildren: Parker (Cortland) Stuard, Huston, and Ramsey Raney, Katlynn (Kennedy and Luca) Luttrell.

A service for David will be Monday, November 15, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with W.D. Thomason. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422.

Pallbearers: Fred Conner and Timothy Conner, Dr. Kenneth Ryan Shaw, Parker Stuard, Huston and Ramsey Raney, and Brian Potts