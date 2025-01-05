OBITUARY: David Mosley

David Mosley, a beloved figure in his community and a cherished family member, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2024, at the age of 69.

Born on February 7, 1955, in Goodletsville, TN, David was the son of Herman and Geneva Mosley, who predeceased him. He grew up in a loving home, surrounded by family, including his brother, Danny Mosley, who also passed away before him.

David was a devoted father, loving grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his former spouse and dear friend with whom he shared many joyous years, Fayvin Hodge-Mosley. Their marriage lasted for 27 years, and their bond evolved into a lasting friendship of over 50 years. Together, they raised two beautiful daughters, Samantha Thompson and Beth Ann Mosley, who carry forward his legacy.

David was immensely proud of his grandchildren, Madison Mosley, Oliver Mosley, Aubrie Hardy, and Rileigh Hardy, as well as his great-grandchild, Genevieve Young. He is also survived by his brother, Harold Wayne Pinegar, and sister, Linda Wilson.

David’s work ethic was unparalleled; he dedicated 50 years of his life to being a truck driver, a role that took him across the country and allowed him to meet countless people. Known for never meeting a stranger, he had an extraordinary ability to engage in conversation and build friendships effortlessly. His tenderhearted nature and generosity touched the lives of many who had the privilege to know him.

Beyond his professional life, David was an avid hunter and fisherman, known for his captivating tales of outdoor adventures. He cherished the tranquility of nature and spent countless hours in the woods and on the water, where he found solace and joy.

Standing tall at 6’7″, David was a larger-than-life presence in every room he entered. He had a deep love for reading and could often be found engrossed in a book, no matter the subject matter. His insatiable curiosity and passion for learning endeared him to many.

David’s warm spirit, kindness, and zest for life will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace, David Mosley. You will be forever remembered and cherished. We love you Daddy!!!