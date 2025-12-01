OBITUARY: David Michael Vize

David M. Vize, age 70, went to be with the Lord peacefully on November 26, 2025, with his loving wife Donna by his side. David fought and long and courageous battle with cancer. David was born in Indianapolis, Indiana to James R. Vize Sr. and Winifred (Winnie) Vize/Russell on February 18, 1955.

After proudly serving in the United States Navy, David attended the University of Indiana majoring in Psychology . He spent his career working in the hospitality industry and then food distribution. David and his first wife Melanie started their family in Indianapolis, his work took him to Chicago, then back to Indianapolis and finally to Tennessee where he retired after nearly 20 years at Institutional Wholesale Foods (IWC). His wife Melanie passed away in Tennessee in 2011. Honoring Melanie’s wish for him to find happiness again, David married Donna in 2012.

David and Donna made their home in Tennessee, and they created many beautiful memories together, traveling the country to see Niagara Falls, Las Vegas, and the Grand Canyon, to name a few.

David worked tirelessly to support his family throughout his career and loved his work, mostly because of the wonderful people he worked with and remained close to throughout his life. Retirement was not something he had imagined until his cancer treatment required more of his time and energy during the last couple years of his life. David was particularly proud of his work with IWC and the Shadow Team.

David was a lifelong fan of the Indianapolis Colts, loved golf, going to casinos, a good cup of coffee, playing cards with friends and enjoying a nice meal with loved ones. He will be remembered for his kind heart, generous spirit, willingness to help others and his unwavering work ethic.

He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his boys, Melanie L. Vize, his mother Winifred Russell, father James R. Vize, Sr., stepfather Byron Russell, brother James “Rick” Vize, Jr., mother-in-law Dixie Teets, Father-in-law Michael Teets, and Stepson Vincent Roe.

David is survived by his wife Donna P. Vize, his children Jerret Vize (Brittany Kirkwood), Bradly Vize, Staci (Joe) Whitney. His Grandchildren Lucian Kirkwood, Caroline Whitney, Dylan Whitney and Lucas Roe.

A visitation for David will be held on Thursday, December 4, 2025, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Memorial service to follow at 3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Navy Honors. www.woodfinchapel.com