David Adam McAllister, age 59 of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away at home on July 26, 2021. He was born in Saginaw, Michigan on June 26, 1962 to Dorothy P. McAllister and Spencer E. McAllister.

David was a painter, and his favorite style was pointillism. All of his family members cherish the paintings they have from him. He also had a great love for landscaping.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy P. McAllister; father Spencer E. McAllister (Patricia); son Ian McAllister; son Spencer McAllister (Stacie); grandchildren Adrian (15), Daniel (13), Madison (10), Carter (7) and Payton (4); sisters Denise Leaver, Karen Whitaker (Art) and Colleen McAllister.

He was surrounded by a loving family of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Many of them referred to him by his nickname, “Porky.”

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 31, at 10 a.m. at the Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna, Tennessee.

The family is asking in lieu of flower/plant arrangements, please make a donation to Knights of Columbus.


