David “Marty” Clancy, age 54, passed away April 20, 2021 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked in sales at Alexander Ford.

Marty is survived by his loving mother, Linda Clancy and father, David Clancy; brother, Kenneth (Sharon) Clancy; and sister, Tara Cole. He is also survived by nieces, Whitney Moore, Sydney Cole and Kinsley Cole; nephew, Kyle Clancy; five great-nephews; Uncle Terry (Janice) Freeman and many beloved cousins.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, April 23, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bud Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

