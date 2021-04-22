David

David “Marty” Clancy, age 54, passed away April 20, 2021 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked in sales at Alexander Ford.

Marty is survived by his loving mother, Linda Clancy and father, David Clancy; brother, Kenneth (Sharon) Clancy; and sister, Tara Cole. He is also survived by nieces, Whitney Moore, Sydney Cole and Kinsley Cole; nephew, Kyle Clancy; five great-nephews; Uncle Terry (Janice) Freeman and many beloved cousins.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, April 23, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bud Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com


