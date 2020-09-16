Mr. David M. James, age 60 of Smyrna, TN passed away at home on Sunday, September 13th, 2020 after a courageous and brave battle with cancer. After a long career at UPS, he retired in 2019. He was a native of Strongsville, OH, and enjoyed to travel to the many beaches in Florida. He was a fan of the Tennessee Titans.

Mr. James leaves behind his beloved wife of 36 years, Robyn A. James (nee Riter), and our most loved children, Michael Robert James (Megan) of Murfreesboro, Jennifer Marie James of Smyrna, and Brian Joseph James of Smyrna. He was a fun and amazing Papa to Nathan Hunter James, Julianne Mae James, M.J. James, Emily Nicole James, Ryan Marshall James-Hall, and two step grandchildren. He is the son of Joel Marshall James, who precedes him in death, and Norma Jean James. He also leaves behind his most loved brother, Mike James (Laura), with whom he shares a lifetime of memories; his sisters, Sandy Douglas (David) of Euclid, OH, and Jeanne Chapman of Avon, OH; and many nieces and nephews, with special love to Tara and Geno Vance and Alex Garrett.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, September 17th, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro with Rosary service beginning at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be Friday, September 18th, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Luke Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mapleview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. James’ memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.