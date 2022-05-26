David Marshall Inman went to his eternal home on Sunday, May 22 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

David was born in Coldwater, Ohio, the 4th of 9 children of Marshall and Thea (Buer) Inman. He lived in Ohio, Minnesota, and Illinois. He attended the University of Illinois in Champaign where he enjoyed being a member of the Marching Illini band. He graduated with a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in accounting.

David worked as a CPA, spending most of his career in Michigan working for Hygrade Meats, Vlasic Pickles, Campbell’s Soups, and several smaller firms. He last lived in Brighton, Michigan. He moved to Smyrna, Tennessee in 2017.

Left to mourn his passing are his daughter, Abigail Inman of Flint, Michigan, and his son Andrew Inman of Ann Arbor, Michigan. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Anna, Michael, Nathaniel, and Joseph of Flint, Michigan.

David is survived by 7 siblings, Arthur (Carrie) Inman of Peoria, IL, Constance Carr (Willian Means) of Pleasant Prairie, WI, Barbara (Rick) Febey of Charlottesville, VA, Margaret Inman of Oak Park, IL, Patricia Inman (Rick Easty) of Oak Park, IL, Dale Inman of Smyrna, TN, Ron (Rhonda) Inman of Caldwell, Idaho, and sister-in-law Jodi Inman of Vernon Hills, IL.

David was proceeded in death by his brother, Donald in 2017 and his parents.

David enjoyed spending time with Abby and Andrew in many outdoor activities. Grandpa was the best babysitter ever! He enjoyed his family greatly.

He enjoyed reading books on history and weather changes, listening to classical music, and hiking the trails in Michigan State Parks. He was a swimmer and walker – for miles and miles.

Visitation with the family be at 10 AM with a Memorial Service to follow at 11 AM on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Smyrna First United Methodist Church.

Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna is serving the family. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/