OBITUARY: David Lynn Eason

David Lynn Eason, 78, passed away on April 18, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. Born on August 19, 1946, in McCracken County, Kentucky, David lived a life marked by intellectual curiosity, compassion for others, and a deep commitment to the power of communication.

A 1964 graduate of Newbern High School in Newbern, Tennessee, David pursued higher education with unwavering dedication. He earned his Bachelor of Arts from Lambuth College in 1969 before continuing his academic journey with a master’s degree in American history from the State University of New York in 1972. He went on to complete his Ph.D. at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in 1977.

David began his professional career as a journalist for the Watertown Daily Times during the 1970s. His passion for storytelling and truth-telling through the written word laid the foundation for what would become a distinguished academic career.

In the 1980s, he served as a communications professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he played an influential role in shaping journalism studies and media theory. Between 1981 and 1986, his scholarly contributions were recognized through notable publications in respected journals such as the Journal of Popular Culture and Communication Research.

In the late 1990s and early 2000, David moved to Nashville, TN and there became the Professor Emeritus at MTSU. In 2014, the authors: Bill Rouda and Lucinda Williams asked David to write the forward to their book “Nashville’s Lower Broad: The Street That Music Made”.

David’s love for language and expression was evident throughout his life. From selling newspapers as a child to selling dictionaries as a young man to put himself through college. He understood early on the value of knowledge and communication. His passion extended beyond academia – he was also a publisher and author who believed deeply in empowering others through literacy.

His heart for service was just as profound as his academic pursuits. In Nashville, David volunteered at homeless shelters where he not only offered support but also taught many individuals to read – opening doors that might otherwise have remained closed. His efforts reflected a lifelong belief that everyone deserves access to knowledge and self-expression.

Throughout his life and career, David lived in various cities across the country. With each move came new friendships and devoted students who were drawn to his intellect, warmth, and mentorship. He left lasting impressions wherever he went.

David is lovingly remembered by his fiancé Robin Moore; nieces Michelle Oneal and Connie Simmons (and her husband Ed Simmons); close cousin James D Todd; great-nephews, Hunter Morgan and Chris Rumfelt. He was preceded in death by his parents Rev. Lester B Eason and Nell Duck Eason; sister Kaye Shaw; and nephew Mark Rumfelt.

A memorial service celebrating David’s life will be held at a later date. David Lynn Eason leaves behind a legacy of scholarship, compassion, and unwavering belief in the transformative power of words. May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him and inspiration to all who continue the work he so passionately championed.

In memory of David, the family wishes for donations to be given in his name to St. Jude's and Nashville's Room At The Inn Homeless Program. Arrangements in the care of Compassion Funeral & Cremation Service, Nashville, TN (615) 857-9955.