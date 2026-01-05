OBITUARY: David Lewis Hurtt

David Lewis Hurtt, 75, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, December 26, 2025.

He was born on August 16, 1950, in Clarksville, TN, the only child of Lillian Rebecca Hurtt, who was widowed just three months later when her husband, U.S. Army Private First Class Albert Francis Hurtt, was killed in Action (KIA) in the Chosin Reservoir.

The loss of PFC Hurtt forged an inseparable bond between mother and son.

David graduated from Clarksville High School in 1968 and began his blue-collar career at the Clarksville Department of Electricity.

On February 21, 1982, he entered into marriage with Terrie Lynn Escoe, of Greenwood, South Carolina, and they moved to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to start a family. David continued his career at Murfreesboro Electric Department until his retirement in 2008.

In his retirement years, you could find David working on hobbies in his workshop while listening to classic rock or watching the NCIS franchise, Walker, Texas Ranger, or literally any football game on television.

David worked his entire life in pursuit of the American Dream, putting in long hours to provide for his family. He will be remembered as a great son, a great husband, a great father, and a great grandfather, and his tireless sacrifice to provide for his family will long be remembered.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

He is survived by his two children Matthew Colter Hurtt and Kristi Nicole Hurtt, his granddaughter Ariel Franklin and grandson Ivar Wilson.

There are no plans for a public ceremony at this time.

If you’d like to make a donation in memory of David, please consider Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) or another veterans organization of your choice.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 http://www.jenningsandayers.com

