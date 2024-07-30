OBITUARY: David Lee Turley

David Lee Turley, age 74, of Belleville, Michigan, passed away on July 25, 2024, after a brief illness. He passed away in St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee surrounded by family.

David was born on August 31, 1949, to Paul Leeds and Mary Josephine Turley in Detroit, Michigan. David grew up in Michigan with his parents and siblings, Greg and Barbara. He later moved to Belleville and enjoyed living on Belleville Lake.

David had a long and rewarding career working for Ford Motor Company and Visteon until his retirement.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Leeds Turley and Mary Josephine Rebeck-Turley and his brother, Gregory Paul Turley.

He is survived by his sister, Barbara Jo Turley-Tait and her husband Michael, his four nieces and nephews: Michelle and Darrel Kinser, Stephanie Tait, Brian and Jessica Tait and Jeffrey and Courtney Tait. He also has 8 beautiful great nieces and nephews: Landon, Zachary and Reid Tait, Madison and Gabby Kinser, Finleigh Tait, Xander and Everly Tait.

A memorial service will be held at a later date where he will be buried with his parents and brother in Riverside Cemetery, Plymouth, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local animal shelter in memory of David.

