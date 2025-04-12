OBITUARY: David Lawlor, Sr.

David Lawlor, Sr. age 68 of Lascassas, Tennessee died Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a native of Danbury, Connecticut and a son of the late Thomas and Martha Cable Lawlor.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, VaLinda Lawlor; sons, David Lawlor Jr. and wife Melissa of Bradyville, and Kevin Lawlor and wife Becky of Cowan; grandchildren, Blake and Hailey Lawlor; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Lawlor was a 30-year employee of Middle Tennessee Electric where he worked as a Rock Drill operator. He operated two of only three trucks in the United States. Mr. Lawlor enjoyed a host of outdoor activities from hunting and fishing to golfing with friends and family.

A visitation with the family will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Friday, April 25, 2025, from 3:00 until 7:00pm. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Lawlor may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation Tennessee & Kentucky Chapter and an online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com.