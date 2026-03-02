It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of David Laroy Oagles, who departed this life on January 20, 2026, at the age of 48.

David was a funny, loving, and kindhearted man whose presence could light up any room. He had a natural gift for making people laugh and bringing joy to those around him. His warmth, generosity, and vibrant spirit touched the lives of everyone who knew him.

Music was one of David’s greatest passions. As a DJ, he didn’t just play songs – he created memories. Whether at family gatherings, celebrations, or community events, he had a way of bringing people together through rhythm and sound. Music was not just something he did; it was part of who he was.

Above all, David was a devoted family man. He was a loving husband, a proud father, and a cherished grandfather who adored his grandchildren. He was also a beloved son and caring brother. His family meant everything to him, and he poured his heart into making sure they felt supported, protected, and loved.

He leaves behind his devoted wife, his children, his treasured grandchildren, his mother, his late stepfather, his brother, and many extended family members and friends who will forever carry his memory in their hearts.

Though his time here was far too short, the laughter he shared, the love he gave, and the music he played will continue to echo in the lives of those who loved him.

He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, February 20, 2026 from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at The Courtyard by Marriott, 1306 Gresham Park Dr., Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

