OBITUARY: David L. Deckard

David L. Deckard, age 85 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2022.

He was born in Lafayette, IN to the late Merle Lynn Deckard and Eula Garrett Deckard.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Singer Deckard; children, Judy Francescon and husband Sam, Susan Couch, and David Deckard and wife Ami; brothers, Merle Deckard and Sam Deckard; sister, Marie Jackson; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the Deckard family will be Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM at First Presbyterian Church with memorial service beginning at 12:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Deckard’s memory to the First Presbyterian Church Legacy Mission Account, The American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, or PAWS of Rutherford County.

