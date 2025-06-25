OBITUARY: David Kelly Turner

David Kelly “Dave” Turner, 66, passed away on June 14, 2025, in Smyrna, Tennessee. Born on November 2, 1958, in Richmond, Indiana, Dave walked a path shaped by service, perseverance, and deep-rooted connections.

He served honorably in the United States Air Force for five years, beginning a lifelong pattern of dedication and integrity. After his military service, Dave embraced a variety of professional pursuits that reflected his industrious spirit. He owned and operated a Beefy’s restaurant franchise before lending his skills to AC Service. Eventually, he joined Kroger, where he became a trusted team member and retired after 15 years of committed service.

Dave was preceded in death by his father, Kelly Turner, and his wife of 24 years, Pamela (Rychen) Turner. He is remembered with love by his mother, Mary (Vires) Turner, siblings Edgar (Michelle) Turner of Winchester, KY, Sarah (Charles) Ewers, Arnold Turner, Charlotte (Ronald) Bishop-all of Springfield, Ohio-and Patricia (Dennis) Jungman of Smyrna, TN. Numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and beloved friends will carry forward his memory.

A man of gentle strength and quiet conviction, Dave moved through life with humility and grace. His presence brought warmth to those around him-steadfast in faith and generous in spirit.

May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him and peace in the knowledge that he now rests in the presence of the Lord.

There will be a celebration of life at a later time.

More Obituaries

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email