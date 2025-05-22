OBITUARY: David Karl Haertel

David Karl Haertel, 64, passed away on Tuesday May 13th in Murfreesboro, TN.

David was born August 10, 1960 in Chicago, Illinois, where he lived until he was 18. He then moved to California where he met his wife Debbee, at the age of 27, then spending 38 years together.

He enjoyed music, cooking and having stick fights with his grandson Joey. Every Sunday he enjoyed listening to the top 100’s with his granddaughter Natalie and ending the afternoon sharing a box of dots and a Sundrop in a glass bottle.

He loved his family more than anything. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will truly be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edwin and Shirley Haertel.

He is survived by his wife Deborah Haertel, his daughters Amber and Sheena Vigil, grandchildren Natalie Rich (Bradley Francis) and Joseph Vigil, his sister Sandra Braker (Chuck Braker), Brother Steven Haertel, Nieces Joan Timmerman (Jerry Timmerman) and Heather Sandoval, and great-niece Megan Timmerman.